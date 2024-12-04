Global Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook 2024-2033: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The nuclear medicine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The nuclear medicine market has expanded significantly in recent years, increasing from $7.75 billion in 2023 to an estimated $8.88 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This growth during the historic period is driven by factors such as an aging population, advancements in cancer diagnosis and staging, applications in cardiology, treatment of neurological disorders, and regulatory approvals.

How Big Is the Global Nuclear Medicine Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The nuclear medicine market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching $14.1 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as advancements in personalized medicine, increased research in oncology and neurology, sustainable practices, ongoing research and development, and the expansion of telemedicine services. Key trends shaping the market include radioimmunotherapy, hybrid imaging technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the development of new radiopharmaceuticals, and innovations in diagnostic imaging.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Nuclear Medicine Market?

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the nuclear medicine market in the future. Chronic diseases are long-lasting illnesses, typically persisting for three months or more, and often worsening over time. This increase in chronic conditions highlights the need for precise diagnostics, tailored treatments, and efficient monitoring. Nuclear medicine plays a crucial role by providing advanced imaging technologies and therapeutic solutions, making it indispensable in managing chronic diseases.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Nuclear Medicine Market Share?

Major companies operating in the nuclear medicine market include Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Eckert & Ziegler Group, Jubilant Pharma LLC, Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organisation, Cardinal Health Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Nuclear Medicine Market Size?

Leading companies in the nuclear medicine market are focusing on developing new medical imaging devices and scanners to strengthen their competitive position. Medical imaging devices encompass a range of technologies used to create visual images of the internal structures and functions of the human body, aiding in diagnosis and treatment.

How Is the Global Nuclear Medicine Market Segmented?

The nuclear medicine global market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

2) By Application: Cardiology, Lymphomia, Thyroid, Neurology, Oncology, Other Application

3) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Nuclear Medicine Market

North America was the largest region in the nuclear medicine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nuclear medicine global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Nuclear Medicine Market?

Nuclear medicine is a specialized field within radiology that utilizes radioactive materials within the body to assess the overall health of the patient. The primary categories of nuclear medicine are diagnostic and therapeutic.

The Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nuclear Medicine Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nuclear medicine market size, nuclear medicine global market drivers and trends, nuclear medicine global market major players, nuclear medicine competitors' revenues, nuclear medicine global market positioning, and nuclear medicine market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

