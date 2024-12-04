Pest Control Market Forecast 2024-2033: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, and Competitive Landscape

Pest Control Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pest control market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $34.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The pest control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.91 billion in 2023 to $24.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health concerns related to pests, agriculture and food supply protection, urbanization and increased human population, regulatory requirements for pest management, expansion of the hospitality industry.

How Much Will the Global Pest Control Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The pest control market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable and eco-friendly pest control methods, growing pest resistance to traditional chemicals, use of digital monitoring and data analytics, organic and natural pest control solutions, expansion of integrated pest management (ipm).. Major trends in the forecast period include remote pest control services and apps, ai and machine learning for pest prediction, adoption of non-lethal pest management, regulatory emphasis on pesticide reduction, collaboration between pest control and agriculture.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Pest Control Market?

The growth of the pest control industry is expected to be driven by increasing urbanization. Urbanization refers to the transformation of rural areas into urban ones due to economic development and industrialization. Pest control plays a crucial role in urbanization by managing and reducing the negative impacts of pests on public health, infrastructure, and the environment.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Pest Control Market?

Key players in the market include Asante Inc., Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eco Environmental Services Ltd., Lindsey Pest Services, NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection LLC.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Pest Control Market Size?

Leading companies in the market are introducing innovative products like Dupla Proteção to provide a versatile and efficient solution for pest control. Dupla Proteção is an aerosol insecticide designed to target both flying insects and crawling pests.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Pest Control Market?

1) By Pest Type: Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife

2) By Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological

3) By Mode of Application: Powder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, Baits

4) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Pest Control Market

North America was the largest region in the pest control market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Pest Control Market Overview?

Pest control involves managing or eliminating pests from homes or businesses using deterrents or repellents. Services include screening and sealing openings to prevent pests from entering the premises. Various methods are employed to control or prevent pest infestations, helping to reduce the risk of illnesses and harmful diseases while maintaining a toxin-free environment.

The Pest Control Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Pest Control Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Pest Control Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into pest control market size, pest control market drivers and trends, pest control industry major players, pest control competitors' revenues, pest control market positioning, and pest control market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

