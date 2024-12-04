Key Pediatric Imaging Market Trend 2024-2033: Advancements in Multi-Departmental Imaging Solutions

Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pediatric imaging market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The pediatric imaging market is forecasted to grow, from $8.71 billion in 2023 to $9.61 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 10.4%. Key drivers include increased awareness of childhood diseases, rising demand for early diagnosis, government initiatives for child healthcare, and the growth of pediatric radiology sub-specialties.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Pediatric Imaging Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The market is expected to experience rapid growth, reaching $14.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.0%. The growth is driven by advancements in imaging equipment, AI applications in pediatric radiology, and telemedicine. Trends include low-dose imaging techniques, AI algorithms for pediatric care, and improvements in pediatric imaging workflows.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Pediatric Imaging Market Expansion?

The rise in pediatric ailments is driving the growth of the market. Advanced imaging technologies such as ultrasound, CT scans, and X-rays are used to diagnose conditions in children. In 2021, approximately 15,990 children in the U.S. were diagnosed with cancer, highlighting the need for pediatric imaging services.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Pediatric Imaging Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Analogic Corporation, CAN-med Healthcare, Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, EDM Imaging Solutions, EOS imaging, Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, KARL STORZ Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, LMT Medical Systems GmbH, Maranda Lauzon Inc., Medtronic plc, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SternMed GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Xi'an Mol Technology development Co., BK Medical UK Ltd., Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Inc., Children's National Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., CurveBeam AI Ltd., General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., InnoVision Ltd., Mednax Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Pediatric Imaging Market Size?

Companies in the market are creating multi-departmental imaging solutions to cater to diverse healthcare needs. These solutions enable advanced imaging services across various departments. In November 2022, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched the BodyTom 64 CT scanner, an upgrade to the BodyTom Elite model. This head-to-toe imaging system offers enhanced functionality and high-resolution capabilities for both adult and pediatric care. It's used in multiple medical applications, including neurological surgery, trauma care, and cancer screenings.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Pediatric Imaging Market?

The pediatric imaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Modality: Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, Other Modalities

2) By Application: Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

North America’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Pediatric Imaging Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric Imaging Market Definition

Pediatric imaging is a non-invasive, cutting-edge technology that scans children's health conditions in order to provide an effective treatment plan and anticipate a child's health risk in the earliest stages of life in order to prevent medical issues in the adolescent period.

The Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Pediatric Imaging Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into pediatric imaging market size, pediatric imaging market drivers and trends, pediatric imaging market major players, pediatric imaging competitors' revenues, pediatric imaging market positioning, and pediatric imaging market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

