Surge in Packaged Food Demand: A Key Driver Transforming the Packaging Printing Market 2024

Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The packaging printing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $656.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The packaging printing market is expected to grow, increasing from $444.96 billion in 2023 to $477.11 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is driven by consumer goods growth, branding and marketing efforts, the e-commerce boom, regulatory compliance, and the food and beverage industry's expansion.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Packaging Printing Market?

The market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $656.24 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth is driven by demand in pharmaceutical packaging, sustainable packaging practices, and global supply chains. Trends include digital printing, smart packaging, and security printing technologies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Packaging Printing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7698&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Packaging Printing Market?

The surge in packaged food demand is also driving the growth of the market. Packaging printing provides important product and brand information on food packages. Nestle India predicts that the Indian packaged food market will double to $70 billion in the next 5-10 years, driving demand for packaging printing services.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/packaging-printing-global-market-report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Packaging Printing Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Belmont Packaging Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Duncan Printing Group, Eastman Kodak Company, HP Inc., Mondi PLC., Quad Inc., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd., Shree Arun Packaging Co, Toppan Printing Co Ltd, WS Packaging Group Inc, Xerox Corporation, Canon Inc., Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Paramount packaging Ltd., Rotostampa S.R.L., The Saint Petersburg Exemplary Printing House., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, DS Smith plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Company, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Trustpack UAB, Canpac Trends Pvt. Ltd., Scodix

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Packaging Printing Market?

Companies in the market are developing advanced digital printing solutions to capture a larger customer base and increase sales. Digital printing allows for fast, full-color reproduction directly from electronic files onto various substrates. In April 2023, SIG, a Switzerland-based packaging company, launched SIG Digital Printing for aseptic cartons. This solution enables fast, versatile digital printing without the need for cylinders, ideal for industries like food and beverages that require rapid design updates. The system uses a RotaJET 168 Digital Printing Machine to complement traditional printing methods.

How Is The Global Packaging Printing Market Segmented?

The packaging printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons, Label And Tags, Other Types

2) By Printing Technology: Flexography, Gravure, Offset, Screen Printing, Digital

3) By Printing Ink: Aqueous Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Curable Ink, Latex Ink, Dye Sublimation Inks, Other Printing Inks

4) By Application: Food And Beverage, Household And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Packaging Printing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Packaging Printing Market Definition

Packaging printing refers to a technology used for packing and beautifying packaging products. Printed packaging is an effective way to communicate the quality, appearance, and information of a product. The packaging printing is used for product and brand promotion, to attract the buyer's attention, and create a strong relationship with the consumers.

The Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Packaging Printing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into packaging printing market size, packaging printing market drivers and trends, packaging printing market major players, packaging printing competitors' revenues, packaging printing market positioning, and packaging printing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-and-related-support-activities-global-market-report

Printing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-global-market-report

Printing Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.