Seed Treatment Market Shares, Growth Analysis, Key Insights, Size And Forecast To 2026

Seed Treatment Market to Reach $9.3 billion by 2026: Growth Forecast and Key Trends

Seed treatment involves the application of biological, chemical, or physical agents to seeds before planting to protect them from diseases, pests, and unfavorable environmental conditions.” — David Correa

Allied Market Research recently released a report titled " Seed Treatment Market by Product (Insecticide, Fungicide, Bio-control, and Others), Treatment Method (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, and Seed Pelleting), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Other Crop Types), and Application (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global seed treatment market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.Market Drivers:Factors driving the market growth include the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of seed treatment over traditional pesticides, coupled with the rising prices of genetically modified crops. Additionally, substantial investments in commercial and value-added seeds are boosting market growth. Factors such as the rapidly growing population, the need for crop protection against new pests and diseases, and increasing food requirements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1087 Detailed Segmentation:The global seed treatment market is segmented based on product, treatment method, crop type, application, and geography. By product, the market is divided into insecticide, fungicide, bio-control, and others. The insecticide segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing more than half of the market. However, the bio-control segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to its non-toxic nature and favorable effects on yield.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1087 On the basis of treatment method, the market is categorized into seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. In terms of crop type, the market is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and other crop types. The cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2018, driven by the high global production of grains such as wheat, rice, and corn.The global seed treatment market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe held the largest market share in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market. However, the LAMEA market is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seed-treatment-market/purchase-options Major Market Players:BASFBayer CropScienceSyngenta AGDuPontChemtura CorporationMonsantoNovozymes A/SNufarm LimitedValent USA CorporationSumitomo Chemical Company

