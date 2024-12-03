Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Reach $90.21 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 24.1% CAGR

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

The report divides the global autonomous last mile delivery market on the basis of application, solution, range, vehicle type, and region.

Rise in demand for fast delivery of packages and advancements in technologies in delivery vehicles have boosted the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market” — Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for fast delivery of packages and advancements in technologies in delivery vehicles have boosted the growth of the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. However, dearth of required infrastructure to support operations of autonomous delivery services and government regulations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of aerial delivery drones that function in geographically challenging areas and need for efficient way to deliver packages would open new opportunities in the future. The global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to be valued at $12.88 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $90.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the retail segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others.

The factors such as increase in demand for fast delivery of packages and rise in technological advancements in delivery vehicles, drive the autonomous last mile delivery market growth. However, lack of required infrastructure to support operations of autonomous delivery services and government regulations is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas followed by their consideration to be an efficient means to deliver packages is expected to create numerous opportunities for the expansion of the autonomous last mile delivery market.

The report offers an analysis of the global autonomous last mile delivery market size across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Presently, the global autonomous last mile delivery industry is dominated by North America followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market particularly by U.S. owing to growing demand for contactless and fast delivery.

The key players profiled in this report include:
Airbus S.A.S.
Matternet
Flirtey
Drone Delivery Canada
Flytrex
Amazon.com
JD.com Inc.
Marble Robot
Starship Technologies
Savioke
DHL International GmbH
United Parcel Service of America, Inc
DPD

On the basis of solution, the hardware segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The report divides the global autonomous last mile delivery market on the basis of application, solution, range, vehicle type, and region.

