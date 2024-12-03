UBS O'Connor Invests £50 Million in VC VentureX to Accelerate Digital Asset Strategy

UBS O'Connor invests £50M in VC VentureX to drive blockchain innovation, expand global reach, and shape the future of digital assets and finance.

LONDON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBS O'Connor, a prominent multi-strategy hedge fund manager within UBS Asset Management, has announced a £50 million strategic investment in VC VentureX, a leading venture capital firm specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology. This significant investment marks a milestone for both firms as they aim to strengthen their foothold in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.





Strategic Investment to Drive Digital Asset Innovation

The £50 million investment is designed to bolster VC VentureX’s capacity to support cutting-edge blockchain and digital asset projects, fueling the firm's growth and expanding its portfolio of early-stage investments. UBS O'Connor, renowned for its disciplined risk management and innovative investment strategies, views this partnership as a crucial step toward capitalizing on the burgeoning opportunities within the digital asset market.

Markus Weber, CEO of VC VentureX, commented on the investment: "This strategic alliance with UBS O'Connor is a transformative moment for VC VentureX. With their substantial financial backing and global expertise, we are poised to lead the next wave of blockchain innovation and deliver extraordinary value to both our portfolio companies and investors. This partnership signals a strong vote of confidence in the digital asset sector's potential."

Key Objectives of the Investment

Through this collaboration, UBS O'Connor and VC VentureX aim to achieve several strategic objectives:

Accelerating Blockchain Innovation

VC VentureX will utilize the £50 million funding to invest in blockchain startups and digital asset projects that demonstrate high growth potential. These investments will target key sectors such as DeFi (decentralized finance), NFTs, and Web3 technologies.



Expanding Global Reach

VC VentureX plans to use the capital to scale its operations into new markets, including Asia and North America. This expansion will allow VC VentureX to identify and support disruptive projects in regions with significant digital asset activity.



Enhancing Risk Management

UBS O'Connor's robust risk management expertise will be integrated into VC VentureX’s operations to ensure disciplined investment practices and optimized risk-adjusted returns.



Building a Sustainable Digital Asset Ecosystem

The partnership will prioritize fostering ethical and sustainable practices in the digital asset space, ensuring that innovation aligns with long-term ecosystem stability.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Finance

Both UBS O'Connor and VC VentureX share a vision of a future where digital assets play a central role in the global financial system. This investment reflects their commitment to driving this transformation through collaboration and innovation.

"This investment marks a significant milestone for both UBS O'Connor and VC VentureX. By combining expertise and resources, the partnership is expected to unlock new opportunities and positively influence the financial ecosystem. This collaboration represents an important step toward accelerating innovation and fostering sustainable growth in the blockchain and digital asset space."

About UBS O’Connor

UBS O’Connor is a leading multi-strategy hedge fund manager with a proven track record of delivering exceptional investment performance. Managing approximately $11.4 billion in assets, UBS O’Connor focuses on relative value investing and hedge strategies, leveraging its global expertise to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns across various market conditions.

About VC VentureX

VC VentureX is a pioneering venture capital firm specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology. With a focus on early-stage projects, VC VentureX provides funding, strategic guidance, and operational support to startups with high growth potential. Dedicated to fostering innovation and driving blockchain adoption, VC VentureX aims to build a robust ecosystem that empowers the next generation of blockchain projects.

This £50 million investment cements UBS O'Connor and VC VentureX's commitment to shaping the future of finance through collaboration, innovation, and strategic growth. Together, they are setting a new standard for sustainable investment in the digital asset sector.

