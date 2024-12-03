The National Consumer Price Index decreased by 0.1 percent in October 2024 The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 0.1 percent to 126.4 during […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.