Nouscom Appoints Seasoned Executive Eckhard Niemeier as Chief Business Officer

BASEL, Switzerland – 3rd December 2024 - Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized neoantigen cancer immunotherapies, announces the appointment of Eckhard Niemeier as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). With over 20 years of experience in life sciences corporate development and strategy, Eckhard will work closely with the leadership team and play a key role in shaping Nouscom’s growth.

Dr. Marina Udier, CEO of Nouscom, commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Eckhard to Nouscom. His proven track record in forging collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. The next 12 months will be an exciting time for Nouscom as we anticipate key data readouts from clinical trials with our lead asset, NOUS-209, in dMMR/MSI metastatic CRC and in Lynch Syndrome carriers. I look forward to working with Eckhard and the leadership team to shape the next phase of growth for the company, leveraging both our pipeline opportunities, such as NOUS-PEV, and the broad potential of our innovative platform.”

Eckhard joins Nouscom from UNION Therapeutics A/S, where he served as CBO and was responsible for all business and corporate development activities, including in- and out-licensing, M&A, and alliance management. His leadership was instrumental in advancing UNION’s portfolio and corporate strategy. Previously, he held senior roles at Pieris Pharmaceuticals, where he established strategic deals with major companies including AstraZeneca, Roche/Genentech, Seagen and Servier. Before Pieris, Eckhard worked at Gruenenthal Pharma and MorphoSys, managing licensing and partnerships across all drug development stages. He began his career at McKinsey & Company focusing on healthcare and life sciences. Eckhard holds a master’s degree in biotechnology and completed his thesis at Human Genome Sciences.

Mr. Eckhard Niemeier, CBO, added: “I am excited to join Nouscom at such a key moment. The company’s strong pipeline of off-the-shelf and personalized neoantigen cancer immunotherapies, along with its innovative platform, present great opportunities for external partnerships. I look forward to working with the team to unlock value and deliver potentially meaningful cancer treatments to patients.”

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer immunotherapies. Nouscom’s proprietary viral vector platform has the capacity to encode for large payloads of neoantigens or other immunomodulators and clinically demonstrated to safely and potently harness the power of the immune system.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its wholly owned programs:

NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf neoantigen cancer immunotherapy, for the treatment of MSI solid tumors in combination with pembrolizumab in a randomized Phase 2 trial.

NOUS-209 monotherapy in Lynch Syndrome carriers with the potential to ‘intercept cancer’ before it advances. A Phase 1b/2 is being conducted under a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

NOUS-PEV, a personalized cancer immunotherapy, is expected to enter randomized Phase 2 trials in indications with high unmet medical need during 2025.

Nouscom has also exclusively out-licensed VAC-85135, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy developed under a multi-project agreement, which is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms sponsored by Janssen Research & Development and Bristol Myers Squibb.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company's website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

