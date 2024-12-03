Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule release ceremony of international benchmark reports, 4 Dec
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will preside over the release of the Southern and East Africa Consortium for Monitoring Educational Quality (SAECMEQ), the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMMS) as well as the South African Systemic Evaluation (SASE)
These significant international reports will shed light on the status of the basic education sector while affording an opportunity to reflect on the departments strategies to continue improvement towards greater outcomes.
Date: Wednesday 04 December 2024
Time: 08h00
Location: Department of Basic Education Conference Centre, 222 Struben Street, Pretoria
