In the News: Anesthesia Student is Qualifier for Prestigious Race

Nick CliffOrr is a full-time student in Gonzaga University’s Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) program, which includes hands-on training at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Somehow, even with two young children at home, he has found time to train for and achieve qualifying for the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race — a 100-mile journey through the Alps.

"His routine involves waking up around 4:30 a.m. for a run, attending classes and clinicals throughout the day, spending time with his family in the evening, completing homework after tucking the kids into bed and finally getting to sleep around 11 p.m.," reads an article by Samantha DiMaio in The Spokesman-Review.

"Though it seems impossible, CliffOrr has been successful at managing his time and balancing the various aspects of his life. As opposed to other hobbies, like climbing, he found that running became more of a focus when the kids arrived because it was easy to take them along in a stroller. In fact, his son has accompanied him for nearly 1,000 miles of training."