Designs by Kate Announces Stunning Kurian Powder Room Makeover in Chicago

Transforming Spaces: Designs by Kate unveils a chic Kurian powder room makeover, redefining modern elegance in Chicago homes.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designs by Kate, a leading interior design studio in Chicago, has unveiled the transformed Kurian Powder Room, turning a once modest space into an elegant and modern retreat. The redesign highlights the studio’s expertise in blending minimalist design with luxurious details, showcasing how small spaces can make a big impact.From Functional to FabulousThe Kurian Powder Room’s original design was practical but uninspired, featuring beige tones, exposed plumbing under a vessel sink, and dark countertops that clashed with the neutral décor. The dated square tiles with dark grout further emphasized the need for a contemporary update. Designs by Kate envisioned a complete transformation that would balance functionality with aesthetics.“Powder rooms offer a unique opportunity to experiment with bold design elements,” said Kate Guzzardo, founder and CEO of Designs by Kate. “Our goal was to create a sophisticated space that feels inviting and visually impactful, despite its compact size.”The remodeled version is a refreshing departure from its former self. The beige walls have been replaced with crisp, bright white paint, creating an open, airy atmosphere. The floor’s old tiles have been swapped for elegant, hexagonal marble-look tiles in soft gray and white tones, which bring subtle texture and sophistication to the room. These tiles immediately elevate the space, offering a modern geometric contrast that perfectly complements the updated fixtures.A Contemporary TransformationThe remodeled powder room now boasts bright white walls that amplify the sense of space and light. The outdated flooring has been replaced with elegant hexagonal tiles in soft gray and white tones, adding a modern geometric element. This understated yet sophisticated choice elevates the room, setting the stage for its striking new fixtures.The centerpiece of the redesign is a sleek black vanity with a smooth matte finish. The clean lines of the vanity contrast beautifully with the airy white walls while providing ample storage to maintain a clutter-free appearance. Topping the vanity is a rectangular porcelain sink paired with a brushed gold faucet, whose angular design adds a touch of luxury. The interplay of black, white, and gold elements strikes a timeless yet contemporary balance.Details That Define EleganceAbove the sink, a matte black-framed arched mirror introduces a subtle softness to the room’s angular design elements. The mirror’s rounded top complements the sharp lines of the vanity, creating a harmonious visual effect.Lighting plays a pivotal role in the transformation. A trio of brushed gold globe lights provides a warm and inviting glow, while a ceiling-mounted pendant light with an opal glass globe adds depth and elegance. Together, these fixtures ensure the room is well-lit and welcoming.Design Excellence in Every InchIn a world where design can sometimes feel over-the-top or impractical, the Kurian powder room remodel is a refreshing reminder that less can indeed be more. By combining minimalist design with luxurious details, this project transforms a small, functional space into a showpiece that feels both elegant and welcoming. The use of high-quality materials, thoughtful lighting, and carefully curated accents showcases the potential of even the smallest room in the house.The remodeled Kurian powder room is not only beautiful—it’s inspiring. It demonstrates how even compact spaces can be transformed into something extraordinary through careful design choices and attention to detail. This isn’t just a powder room anymore; it’s a testament to the power of great design.About Designs by KateDesigns by Kate is a Chicago-based interior design studio known for its attention to detail and commitment to creating elegant, functional spaces tailored to each client’s vision. Led by founder Kate Guzzardo, the studio offers a range of services, from single-room makeovers to full-scale renovations. With a focus on blending contemporary innovation with timeless design principles, Designs by Kate has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, personalized design solutions.For more information about Designs by Kate or to inquire about their services, please contact:Designs by Kate3829 North Hermitage AvenueChicago, Illinois 60613Phone: 312.859.3757Email: kate@designsbykateg.com

