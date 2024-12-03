CBP Officers intercept and seize a large quantity of deadly fentanyl pills

CBP Officers discover fentanyl pills hidden in a side compartment of a vehicle.

OTAY MESA, Calif., — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry conducting K-9 operations discovered 215.11 pounds of fentanyl pills concealed throughout the vehicle.

On November 24, at approximately 2:25 a.m., CBP officers conducting pre-primary roving operations encountered a 31-year-old man driving a 2008 SUV applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. A CBP K-9 unit conducted a cursory inspection of the SUV, and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. CBP officers referred the traveler and SUV for further inspection.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the SUV, revealing anomalies throughout the vehicle. CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 30 packages from the rear quarter panels, spare tire, and doors of the vehicle. The packages tested positive for fentanyl weighing a total of 215.11 pounds.

“Fentanyl is a highly lethal drug that continues to plague our s

outhern border,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “I’m incredibly proud of our officers who courageously confront this threat and seize these lethal drugs on a daily basis.”

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

