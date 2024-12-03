Lane Closure on County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), to begin Monday, December 2, 2024

Page Content County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), will be restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, December 2, 2024, through Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for canopy clearing. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect 15-minute delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 21 (Roberts Ridge Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

