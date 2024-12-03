This Thanksgiving, Tims China Spreads Warmth with Pay-It-Forward “Timsgiving” Campaign

SHANGHAI, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past week, Tims China’s coffee shops across the country have been filled with the spirit of gratitude and celebration, spurred on by the inaugural “Timsgiving” campaign.

“Sharing kindness and paying it forward in our communities is a Tim Hortons tradition. This Thanksgiving, we were thrilled to introduce the ‘Timsgiving’ pay-it-forward campaign in China, encouraging our guests to enjoy and share a free coffee,” said Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China. “In the end, we saw 1,500 people forward coffee from one customer to the next with the longest chains being 30 customers in a row. We hope this initiative brought about many heartwarming moments and inspired others to spread warmth and goodwill.”

In one heartwarming example at a Tims store at Central China Normal University, a college student placing an order was told about the Timsgiving pay-it-forward campaign, which offered her a free latte with the option to buy a coffee for the next guest. Delighted, she chose to pass on the gesture. While doing her coursework in the store, she watched as one customer after another chose to pay it forward. By the time she left, the chain was still going strong.

The student later shared her experience on social media platform Xiaohongshu, writing: “Every person I met today at Tims was so kind. I hope everyone can feel the warmth of a stranger’s kindness this winter.”



(Customers participating in the Timsgiving campaign)

The campaign also inspired many customers to share their experiences online. Some messages included:

“I left a Red Tea Latte for you at Tims, hoping your day will be as lucky as today, wishing you courage, strength, and a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

“I wrote ‘Remember to be happy’ on the cup for the next guest, hoping it makes their day.”

“One small act of kindness can warm so many hearts. It’s amazing that strangers are willing to do this for the next person without knowing who they are.”

“Giving kindness is like sharing a rose—the fragrance lingers in your hand. I wish the next stranger all the best.”

While pay-it-forward has been a cherished tradition at Tim Hortons in Canada, this was its debut at Tims China. From November 26 to November 28, Tims China launched the campaign across all its stores, offering the first customer at each location a free beverage from the Double Series. These guests were encouraged to pay it forward by purchasing a coffee for the next customer, creating an ongoing ripple of goodwill.

In addition to the nationwide campaign, three specially designated Timsgiving-themed stores hosted a complementary activity. Customers who showed their Tims loyalty club membership code at these stores received a free beverage from the Double Series. Each store distributed up to 100 free drinks daily, available on a first-come, first-served basis during the event period.

The “Timsgiving” campaign brought the spirit of Thanksgiving to Tims stores across the country, from Harbin in the north to Haikou in the south. Thousands of customers took part, continuing the chain of kindness and spreading warmth throughout the season.

