NHS patient describes new eye cancer treatment as “best early Christmas present”

The first ever drug for an aggressive form of eye cancer is being fast-tracked to hundreds of patients by the NHS across England.

One patient receiving the treatment described the rollout as “the best early Christmas present I could’ve asked for”.

Patients diagnosed with uveal melanoma, which once it has spread to major organs is almost always fatal, can now be offered the first-of-its-kind treatment, tebentafusp, following today’s approval by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Over the coming years, hundreds of patients could be offered the drug when their cancer cannot be removed by surgery or has spread to other parts of the body, giving them more precious time with their friends and family.

More than 100 patients each year are expected to be eligible for the pioneering drug, also known by its brand name Kimmtrak®, which has been shown to boost chances of survival, with patients living an average of 5 months longer than those on standard treatments.

Joanne Foster, from Newcastle, was diagnosed with uveal melanoma following an eye test in 2013. After her cancer spread to her kidney and lungs, she was offered tebentafusp last year as part of a company compassionate access scheme offered to patients who have a disease with no satisfactory authorised treatment and who cannot enter clinical trials.

Joanne, 57, said: “Living with uveal melanoma is both physically and mentally draining – I’ve had my eye removed and ongoing treatment for over a decade, with the uncertainty of not knowing what is round the corner being incredibly difficult, particularly with no treatments available until now.

“The news that tebentafusp is now available for hundreds of current and future NHS patients just like me is the best early Christmas present I could’ve asked for. While I know it isn’t a long-term cure, it has shrunk the tumour on my kidney and stabilised my cancer in my lungs, which gives me precious time to spend with my family and loved ones”.

Around 600 patients are diagnosed with uveal cancer each year across the UK. To be eligible for tebentafusb, patients with an inoperable or metastatic form of uveal melanoma will have a blood test to determine whether they have the genetic markers that make them suitable for the drug.

Tebentafusp is given to eligible patients through weekly intravenous infusions in hospital and works by acting as a bridge between specific proteins on the melanoma cancer cells and T-cells from the body’s immune system, allowing them to kill cancer cells and slow the growth of the cancer. It is the first drug to use this type of pioneering technology.

Clinical trials show the chance of surviving 3 years after starting tebentafusb is 27% compared to the 18% figure for current standard treatments which are immunotherapies called checkpoint inhibitors. The drug was found to increase average overall survival by almost 5 months against standard treatment from 21.6 months to 16.9 months.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS National Clinical Director for Cancer, said: “This type of melanoma is difficult to treat when it has spread in the body, so it is great news that the NHS can now offer this pioneering treatment, giving people an option that can extend their lives and offer them valuable extra time with their families and friends.

“This is the latest in a long list of new drugs being made available by the NHS in England to help people to live with cancer, making a difference to the lives of patients and their families across the country”.

Tebentafusp, which was researched and developed by UK-based company Immunocore, is available to patients across England from today thanks to NHS England’s Cancer Drugs Fund, which allows for fast-tracked rollout of innovative cancer treatments following approval from NICE.

With the treatment developed in Oxford, tebentafusp’s rollout underlines NHS England’s commitment to capitalise on the strength of the UK life sciences industry to benefit NHS patients.

Mohammed Dar, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer of Immunocore said: “Until today, patients with metastatic uveal melanoma have faced a devastating prognosis and a severe lack of treatment options. Today, we are proud to announce that this pioneering treatment, discovered and developed right here in the UK, is now available on the NHS in England to HLA-A*02:01-positive adults with metastatic or unresectable uveal melanoma”.

Jo Gumbs, CEO and founder of Ocular Melanoma UK said: “Today’s announcement that tebentafusp will be available for people with metastatic uveal melanoma is simply incredible. For the first time, eligible patients with this condition will have access to an effective treatment, which offers new hope in the fight against this rare cancer.

“We are especially proud to have represented our patient community in the appraisal process. This recommendation highlights the power of collaboration between patients, advocates, and medical experts. Importantly, this decision will give people hope and that can’t be underestimated.

“For too long, metastatic uveal melanoma has been a devastating cancer so we look forward to many more improvements in the future so every patient has access to the treatments they need. We remain committed to advancing care and support for people with ocular melanoma and thank everyone who has contributed to this monumental milestone”.

Today’s announcement follows NHS England striking a deal for the beta-thalassaemia gene-editing therapy, Casgevy® earlier this year, which is being manufactured in the UK. The UK now has the largest cluster of cell and gene therapy companies outside the US, centred around Stevenage and extending to Oxford, London and Cambridge.

NHS England has set the ambition to be a world-leader in the adoption of cutting-edge advanced therapy medicinal products, like personalised CAR-T cancer and potentially curative gene therapies.