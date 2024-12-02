MWYCFA Official Response to the Article Titled ‘PS Alependava calls on women and girls to stop wearing trousers’ The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.