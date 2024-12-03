Submit Release
MPD Searching for U Street Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery which occurred in Northwest D.C.

 

On Wednesday, October 6th, 2024, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 900 block of U Street, Northwest, for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect snatched the person property of the victim, then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance footage and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ACOhyUWHcsk

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24154669

