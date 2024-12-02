MPD Searching for Minnesota Avenue Burglary Suspects and Vehicle
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in a burglary of an establishment in Southeast.
On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at approximately 2:42 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspects stole merchandise from the establishment and then fled the scene in a vehicle.
The suspects and the suspect vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/72j_eQGN5H0
Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24179692
###
