Governor Abbott Swears-In DPS Director Martin In Austin

December 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today administered the oath of office for the 14th Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Freeman F. Martin at DPS Headquarters in Austin.



“Freeman Martin brings an extraordinary wealth of experience to this position,” said Governor Abbott. “Beginning as a trooper to becoming a Texas Ranger to eventually becoming the Senior Deputy Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, he has the knowledge at every level and every subject matter that is important to leading this remarkable agency. As much as his experience matters, what matters even more is what lies in the heart of a leader—and what lies in the heart of Freeman Martin is true dedication to the rule of law. He will ensure Texas remains a law-and-order state and safeguard the public safety of Texans. It is an honor to swear-in Freeman Martin as the new Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.”



“Today, Texas faces the most significant public safety and homeland security threats of our entire lifetime—and addressing those threats is no small task,” said Director Martin. “I thank Governor Abbott and the Public Safety Commission for trusting me and having the confidence in me to lead the premier state agency responsible for protecting Texas. As Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, it’s my job to make Texas safer and make the department better. And with the talent that we have across our state at every level, we will make that happen.”



Director Freeman F. Martin previously served as Senior Deputy Director for DPS, playing a crucial role in planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the department’s wide-ranging activities and operations. Director Martin began his career with DPS in 1990 as a Texas Highway Patrol (THP) trooper in Winnie. Over the last three decades at DPS, he has served as THP Corporal in Lubbock, Narcotics Service Sergeant in Houston, Texas Ranger Sergeant in Houston, Texas Ranger Lieutenant in Austin, and Texas Ranger Captain and Texas Ranger Major in Houston. In 2014, Martin was named Regional Commander for the Central Texas Region. He was appointed Deputy Director of Homeland Security Operations by the Public Safety Commission and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2018.



The Governor was joined at the swearing-in ceremony by Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, former DPS Director Steve McCraw, and other law enforcement and DPS leaders.

