Novarad's VisAR Augmented Reality Navigation System Assists in Successful Tumor Resection at American Hospital Dubai

Salt Lake City, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad, a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, is proud to announce the successful use of its VisAR Augmented Reality Navigation System in a groundbreaking surgical procedure at American Hospital Dubai. The system was utilized by Dr. Parviz Dolati to assist in the resection of a solitary fibrous tumor (Hemangiopericytoma) involving the superior sagittal sinus.

The VisAR system, known for its cutting-edge image placement, continuous registration, and instrument tracking capabilities, played a pivotal role in the successful resection of this complex tumor. By providing real-time 3D visualization of the tumor and surrounding blood vessels, the system allowed Dr. Dolati and his team to achieve precise navigation and ensure the highest level of safety throughout the procedure.

Dr. Dolati shared his experience, stating, "I compared this amazing navigation system with Medtronic and I reached the same accuracy with a significantly higher number of options in terms of real-time window leveling, 3D visualization of the tumor, and blood vessels." He further praised the VisAR system’s ability to enhance decision-making, particularly when dealing with such a delicate and complex surgery.

This collaboration between Novarad and American Hospital Dubai highlights the hospital’s commitment to pioneering new technologies and improving patient outcomes. By embracing the VisAR system, surgeons have access to real-time, highly detailed visualizations, improving precision and reducing the risks associated with challenging surgeries.

The successful procedure continues to advance healthcare for both Novarad and American Hospital Dubai, demonstrating the potential of augmented reality in surgical navigation. The hospital continues to lead in adopting cutting-edge technologies to provide state-of-the-art care to its patients.

About Novarad

Novarad is a leading provider of innovative medical imaging solutions, committed to improving patient care and advancing healthcare technologies worldwide. With a focus on augmented reality and cutting-edge visualization tools, Novarad continues to set new standards in surgical navigation and medical imaging.

