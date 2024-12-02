Submit Release
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.294313 December 31, 2024 December 13, 2024
Series D 0.47858 December 30, 2024
Series E 0.198938 December 31, 2024
Series F 0.41416 December 30, 2024
Series G 0.185125 December 31, 2024
Series H 0.44019 December 30, 2024
Series I 0.207938 December 31, 2024
Series J 0.45906 December 30, 2024
Series K 0.315313 December 31, 2024
Series M 0.312688 December 31, 2024
       

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 31, 2024 to March 30, 2025 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares1 Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series F 1.39093 5.64100 0.34773
Series H 1.48956 6.04100 0.37239
Series J 1.56107 6.33100 0.39027
       

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:       John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941
     

_______________
1 As previously announced, Fairfax intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series D, on December 31, 2024.


