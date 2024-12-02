Lotus Technology Announces Delivery Updates of First Eleven Months of 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced its vehicle delivery results for the first eleven months of 2024.

The Company delivered 9,871 vehicles1 in the first eleven months of 2024. As a top seller British luxury brand2, Lotus continued its strong momentum in the European market, which contributed nearly 40% of total deliveries for the eleven months ended November 30, 2024. China, as a new and growing market for Lotus, contributed about 25% of the total deliveries.

In November, the Company was awarded the Green Apple Environment Award for its commitment to sustainable environmental practices.

Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in the US market. The vehicle delivery numbers presented above are derived from reports submitted by our business units. These numbers may differ slightly from the vehicle delivery numbers recorded in the financial accounting and reporting systems announced or to be announced by the Company.

Note 2: Including Bentley, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, McLaren.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

