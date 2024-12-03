PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

December 3, 2024 STATEMENT OF THE SENATE PRESIDENT ON THE FILING OF AN IMPEACHMENT COMPLAINT AGAINST THE VICE PRESIDENT The filing and endorsement of an impeachment complaint in the House of Representatives marks the beginning of a process enshrined in our Constitution to ensure accountability among our highest public officials. In light of this development, I reiterate my call to my colleagues in the Senate to refrain from making any public comments or statements regarding the allegations in the complaint's articles of impeachment. Should the Senate be called upon to act as an impeachment court, any perception of bias or pre-judgment would undermine not only the integrity of the impeachment trial but also the public's trust in the Senate as an institution. While impeachment is often described as a political exercise, it is crucial that members of the Senate approach it with the impartiality and objectivity demanded of us. We must remain steadfast in upholding the principles of justice and fairness, ensuring that every step of the process adheres to the Rule of Law. This is what justice requires. This is what our people demand. Experience has shown that impeachment proceedings are inherently divisive and have the potential to polarize the government and the public. However, we must not allow this to detract from the pressing legislative work that lies ahead. We have a duty to enact laws that respond to the needs of our people, address urgent national concerns, and strengthen our republic. As we move closer to the midterm elections in May 2025, it is even more imperative for us to rise above the din of political noise and focus on the work that matters most to our people! We must not let politics negate the strides we have made in improving our economy and governance. We may have different political affiliations and views but, as public servants, we must preserve our unity of purpose as this is essential to sustain the gains we have achieved and to ensure that no Filipino is left behind. While accountability mechanisms like impeachment serve an important role in a democracy, the outcome--whether in favor of or against the official involved--should not impede the Senate's broader mission to serve our countrymen. Allowing our legislative responsibilities to be overshadowed by the political dimensions of impeachment would be a disservice to our nation. May mga pangangailangan ang ating mga kababayan. Kung may impeachment man o wala, hindi ito puwedeng pabayaan. The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional mandate with integrity and impartiality while upholding the national interest. As we navigate this critical juncture in our history, let us remain resolute in our commitment to justice, unity, and the welfare of the Filipino people.

