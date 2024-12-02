Illinois Opens High School Program Registration for Student-Led Initiative to Prevent Targeted School Violence and Hate in their communities

ILLINOIS, December 2 - Five spots will be available for the January to May 2025 session

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois high schools are invited to register for the free Illinois Invent2Prevent(I2P) school safety and prevention program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), running from January to May 2025. The I2P program is managed by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and EdVenture Partners, in partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS).

The I2P program empowers students to take an active role in creating safer school environments. This initiative challenges high school students to design and implement peer-developed projects, tools, and strategies aimed at preventing targeted violence and hate within their schools and communities, using approaches that they believe will be most effective.

Students will receive mentorship and guidance throughout the project period, culminating in a competition and summit at SIUE, where each participating high school will receive a $1,000 budget to implement their project. Selected teams may also have the opportunity to compete in the national I2P competition in Washington, D.C., with all expenses paid by DHS.

Five spots will be available for Illinois high schools for the January to May 2025 session, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, 20 spots will be open for the October 2025 to March 2026 session.

As SIUE, EdVenture Partners, and IEMA-OHS introduce I2P to the State of Illinois, we extend our congratulations to Chicago Public Schools' Englewood S.T.E.M. High School for their outstanding achievement in placing 3rd at the national I2P competition this past June in Washington, D.C. Their initiative, Mind Over Mad-Her, addresses female-on-female bullying in high schools by fostering connection and understanding through shared experiences. This impactful program provides zero-cost group therapy for both victims and perpetrators, empowering young women with coping skills, empathy, and awareness of how trauma shapes their responses to anxiety and insecurity.

For more information or to register, please contact Tony Sgro, CEO of EdVenture Partners, at tony@edventurepartners.com or (415) 264-7666.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube