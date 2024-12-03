Washington State Medical Association Introduces 2.1% Cash Back Mastercard to Empower Physician Practices

The WSMA World Elite Business Mastercard

A financial solution to meet the unique needs of physician practices throughout Washington

The WSMA World Elite Business Mastercard® is a game-changer for physician practices, offering unparalleled benefits that directly address the unique needs of our profession. ” — WSMA CEO Jennifer Hanscom

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington State Medical Association (WSMA) is excited to reveal the WSMA World Elite Business Mastercard, a financial solution crafted to cater exclusively to the distinctive financial needs of physician practices throughout Washington. This outstanding new benefit of WSMA membership offers 5% cash back on medical supplies*, up to 2.1% unlimited cash back* on everything else, and an opportunity to get your WSMA dues rebated. All of these rewards were designed for practice owners to be able to invest more into their business and add to their savings.“The WSMA World Elite Business Mastercardis a game-changer for physician practices, offering unparalleled benefits that directly address the unique needs of our profession,” says WSMA CEO Jennifer Hanscom. “This innovative card provides businesses with substantial cash-back rewards and a unique management platform to make managing your finances simple.”Key Highlights of the WSMA World Elite Business MastercardUp to 2.1% unlimited cash back* – Enjoy the savings of earning up to 2.1% unlimited cash back on all purchases, empowering practices to maximize their profit margins.5% Cash back on medical supplies and equipment* – Your physician practice can earn 5% back on $5,000 of medical supplies and equipment every year as a cardholder.$560 sign-on bonus* – The WSMA World Elite Business Mastercardoffers a $560 sign-on bonus that can offset the cost of your WSMA membership dues*!No annual fees and unlimited employee cards – The WSMA World Elite Business Mastercardhas no annual fees, making it a cost-effective choice for physician practices.QuickBooks integration – Easily sync your credit card transactions into QuickBooks, so you can spend more time focusing on your practice, and less on accounting hassles.Included expense management software – The included expense management platform allows businesses to issue free and unlimited cards to different users/departments/locations, manage all of their spend limits, track all of their spending in real time, and request receipts or memos associated with each purchase.Apply with no effect on personal credit* – Applying for the WSMA World Elite Business Mastercardhas no impact on personal credit.Learn more or apply today at WSMACard.com . Experience the new method of reinvesting into your physician practice without any impact on your personal credit.*Important notice: Affiniti Finance, Inc. is the program manager of the WSMA World Elite Business Mastercard and is responsible for its operations, including but not limited to card issuance, rewards, management, and customer service. Cardholders are encouraged to review the comprehensive terms and conditions provided by Affiniti Finance, Inc., which can be accessed at affiniti.finance/legal . Affiniti Finance, Inc is not an FDIC-insured institution. WSMA World Elite Business Mastercard is issued by Patriot Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

