Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities hosts stakeholder engagement session on Disability Rights Awareness, 3 Dec

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is hosting a stakeholder engagement session on Disability Rights Awareness.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga (MP) and the Western Cape Social Development (DSD) will host a stakeholder engagement session to mark the importance of disability inclusion in ending the 2024 Disability Rights Awareness Month Campaign on Tuesday 3 December 2024, in Cape Town.

The Ministerial stakeholder engagement session will provide an opportunity for strategic engagement among persons with disabilities to engage on meaningful issues affecting disability communities and also to showcase the Government’s commitment towards disability rights and inclusion. Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will also lead a Parliamentary Debate to end Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) 2024.

Members of the media are invited to join the ministerial stakeholder engagement session as follows:

Segment #1:

Activity: Stakeholder Engagement Session.

Time: 09:30

Date: 03 December 2024.

Venue: Garden Court (Nelson Mandela Boulevard)

Segment #2:

Activity: Parliamentary Debate

Time: 14:00

Date: 03 December 2024.

Venue: Nieuwmeester Marquee, Parliament, Cape Town

The 3rd of December is a United Nations-declared commemoration day for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 (IDPD 2024) takes place against the backdrop of pivotal global developments from the Summit of the Future to the upcoming Second World Summit for Social Development. These key global Summits will complement one another in providing a continuous roadmap toward disability-inclusive and sustainable peace and development.

Media Enquiries: Spokesperson for the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Nompendulo Mkatshwa; Tel: 083 406 6496

OR

Head of Communications for Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mr Cassius Selala Tel: 060 534 0672

#GovZAupdates #servicedeliveryza

