CPTDog Announce Partnership with Goldey-Beacom College

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPTDog, a trusted education consultancy specializing in Day 1 CPT programs, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Goldey-Beacom College (GBC), bringing flexible and affordable educational opportunities to international students seeking practical work experience.

Located in Pike Creek, Delaware, GBC is renowned for its 125-year legacy of delivering quality education. This partnership highlights GBC’s commitment to supporting F1 visa students with career-oriented programs that balance academics and professional growth.

Key Features of GBC’s Day 1 CPT Programs

- On-Site Attendance: Students attend campus only twice per semester, offering maximum flexibility for those balancing internship study and in-class study.

- Strategic Location: GBC’s proximity to major cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston allows students easy access to career opportunities while pursuing their education.

- Affordable Tuition: GBC provides competitive tuition rates, making its programs accessible to international students seeking high-quality education.

- Diverse Program Offerings: With a variety of master’s degree options, GBC equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s global workforce.

Goldey-Beacom College is fully accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, ensuring students receive recognized and respected credentials.

This partnership aligns with CPTDog’s mission to empower F1 visa students by providing access to SEVP-approved programs that enhance their career prospects while maintaining immigration compliance.

For more information about GBC’s Day 1 CPT programs or to apply, visit CPTDog.com.

