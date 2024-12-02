Deception or Coercion? California Supreme Court Grants Review in Jailhouse Confession Case

(Subscription required) In People v. Allen, California's high court will consider whether police can pose as inmates to obtain confessions even after suspects invoke their Miranda rights.

