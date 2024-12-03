CPTDog Partners with Indiana Wesleyan University to Expand Day 1 CPT Opportunities for International Students

cptdog- free consultation

CPTDog partners with IWU to offer affordable, flexible Day 1 CPT programs for F1 students, combining quality education with practical work opportunities.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPTDog, a leading education consultancy based in Pasadena, California, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU), bringing affordable and flexible Day 1 Curricular Practical Training (CPT) options to international students.

As the largest private university in Indiana, IWU has a long-standing reputation for academic excellence and a commitment to career-focused education. Located in Merrillville, Indiana, IWU’s Day 1 CPT programs are designed for working professionals and international students seeking practical work experience while pursuing advanced degrees.

Indiana Wesleyan University’s Day 1 CPT programs offer exceptional flexibility and affordability for international students. Students are required to attend on-campus classes one weekend per semester. With tuition priced at $499 per credit hour, the total program cost of $14,970 makes IWU one of the most cost-effective options for Day 1 CPT. The 30-credit master’s program is typically completed within 16-20 months. Additionally, IWU offers a flexible credit storage option, enabling students to pause their studies during emergencies and resume later without losing their progress. Backed by full accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), IWU ensures international students receive a quality education and recognized credentials to advance their careers.

CPTDog’s exclusive partnership with IWU underscores its dedication to supporting F1 visa students by connecting them with SEVP-approved programs tailored to their educational and professional goals.

For more information about IWU’s Day 1 CPT programs or to apply, visit CPTDog.com.

