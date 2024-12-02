Sharon Pfeiffer selected as Top Actress, Writer, and Producer by IAOTP

Sharon Pfeiffer honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala next December in Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharon Pfeiffer was recently selected as Top Actress, Writer, and Producer 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.Sharon Pfeiffer, a native New Yorker now residing in Boca Raton, Florida, has lived a fascinating life marked by personal reinvention and professional achievement. Leaving New York 25 years ago, Sharon transitioned into a successful career as a SAGAFTRA actor, appearing in commercials, TV shows, and feature films. Notably, she played a principal role alongside Matthew McConaughey in the movie The Beach Bum.Additionally, Sharon has made a name for herself as a stand-up comedian, performing across South Florida and New York.However, Sharon's commitment to fulfilling a lifelong dream has brought her the most personal satisfaction. Driven by passion and tenacity, she co-wrote and produced From Brooklyn to Boca, a project inspired by her life experiences. Along with co-writer Deni B. Sher, Sharon transformed their vision into a television series, which soon evolved into a feature film screenplay. Eager to explore all possibilities, they also adapted From Brooklyn to Boca into a stage play. The script caught the attention of theatrical producer Sharee Pemberton, who, after reading the material, insisted on joining the project. Together, Sharon, Deni, and Sharee are now in the production phase for From Brooklyn to Boca – The Play.This highly anticipated production is set to have its world premiere at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Florida, on January 9th, 2025, and will run through January 19th, 2025. Tickets are available at tickets.thestudioatmiznerpark.com.Throughout her illustrious career, Sharon Pfeiffer has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Sharon Pfeiffer for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Sharon is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Sharon's career is a testament to her resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to her dreams.To learn more about Sharon Pfeiffer, follow her on all social media platforms for the latest updates.For more information, please visit www.imdb.me/sharonpfeiffer. About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.