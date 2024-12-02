Old Skool Energy Reintroduces the Power of American Tradition Through Elite Partnerships and Exclusive Energy Drink

Old Skool Energy serves both the American population and the rising stars of the sporting and entertainment scene, with its delicious, energy-boosting beverage and impact-driven mission.

In today’s world, it seems that trends change before people get a chance to adopt them; yet what never seems to waver, is good old American values. Throughout history, these traditions have revolved around a commitment to striving forward and approaching any limitation with resilient energy. However, embodying such strong characteristics is often much easier said than done, leaving many to turn to the trusted assistance of their favorite energy drink to offer a well-needed boost before tackling the obstacles of each day.

Old Skool Energy offers just that - a uniquely formulated energy drink, packed with research-backed ingredients, delicious flavor, and energy-enhancing benefits. Driven by a mission to uplift the lives of the average American, regardless of their lifestyle, Old Skool Energy has garnered the attention of individuals and communities across the region, including some of the biggest names of the USA’s rising combat sport: Power Slap.

Partner of the franchise and undisputed Power Slap heavyweight champion Layne (Koa) ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ Viernes took to his Instagram to comment: “Old Skool hits hard” while another notable testimonial reads: “Old Skool Energy is my go-to drink for a quick boost during my busy workdays. The taste is fantastic, and it keeps me focused and energized without any crashes. Highly recommended!”

Old Skool Energy’s recognition in the world of sports and entertainment marks its focused approach to community-building. Alongside Power Slap, Old Skool Energy has entered into the UFC octagon, partnering with Geoff ‘Handz of Steel’ Neal, a Texan fighter ranked eighth in the welterweight class and the newest addition to the Old Skool Energy team.

Founder David Poole shares: “By partnering with prominent figures in UFC and Power Slap, we offer them a chance to be a part of something bigger: a strong message that’s just as strong as their physical characterizations. By partnering with us, they can cultivate individual identities outside of the sport, catapulting them into the next level of their careers. In the sporting world, our goal is not just to grant instant boosts of energy, but to facilitate long-lasting and sustainable partnership opportunities.”

For the public, Old Skool Energy works equally as hard. Its distinct formulation is comprised of just thirteen ingredients and is accessible to all - from the working parent and the college student to the high-performance athlete and occasional gym-goer. “It gives you a very focused energy rather than an anxious one,” adds Operations Officer Marc Fabiani. “It doesn’t make you feel unsettled like many highly caffeinated drinks and is only 20 calories. Formulated with a careful combination of L-theanine and Thiamine, it offers a substantial boost in energy, without causing jitters or an undesired crash.”

As Old Skool Energy continues to disrupt the US energy drinks market, it stands as a leading player for more customer-centric and community-driven approaches to the industry. With a focus on both the everyday consumer and high-performance competitors in the nation’s most popular sports, it represents a drink for all Americans - one that mirrors the go-getting nature of deep-rooted American values because, as the slogan suggests, ‘Old Skool never gets old.’









