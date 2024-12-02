Novarad Expands PACS Footprint and Strengthens Global Presence in Recent Months

Salt Lake City, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad is thrilled to announce the addition of four new, significant customers to its advanced Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) over the past year. These institutions, located both nationally and internationally, highlight Novarad’s growing worldwide footprint. The new customers include San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp., Ruby Valley Medical Center, OrthoAlaska, and Green City Medical Center in the Philippines. This expansion highlights the growing demand for Novarad’s PACS with its Enterprise Imaging solution, NovaPACS EI, which enhances the accessibility, management, and sharing of radiology images—ultimately improving workflow efficiency and overall patient care.

NovaPACS EI is a comprehensive platform that provides healthcare organizations with various capabilities for their medical images. It delivers a secure and user-friendly solution that allows healthcare professionals to access critical imaging data anytime, anywhere. The system also delivers superior image quality, and advanced post-processing/3D functionality included, ensuring that high-quality diagnostic images are available instantly, which contributes to more accurate and timely diagnoses. Additionally, NovaPACS EI is designed to scale with healthcare organizations of any size, from small clinics to large hospitals, providing a customizable solution that can grow, given the needs of the facility.

NovaPACS EI will help San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp. and Ruby Valley Medical Center, both in rural areas, by providing secure access to imaging data, which can improve care coordination and support timely diagnoses despite potential limited resources. For larger hospitals such as Green City Medical Center, NovaPACS EI will help improve cross-departmental coordination and reduce administrative time by providing more extensive image management. For OrthoAlaska, a specialty physician group, NovaPACS EI will provide quick access to superior image quality and improvement of internal workflows within the facility.

The acquisition of these four prominent institutions helps relay the importance of the scalability of NovaPACS EI. NovaPACS EI facilitates better collaboration and easier access to imaging in facilities of all sizes and in various places both United States based and internationally. It also integrates seamlessly with existing systems such as Radiology Information Systems (RIS) and Electronic Health Records (EHR), reducing the time spent managing images and optimizing clinical processes.

The addition of these institutions furthers Novarad’s mission to make high-quality medical imaging solutions accessible to healthcare providers across the globe. By choosing NovaPACS EI, these organizations are ensuring that their radiology departments can operate more efficiently, securely, and effectively, all while improving patient outcomes.

Novarad is a recognized leader in healthcare imaging solutions, offering a suite of products that includes PACS, RIS, Breast Care, Cardiology PACS (CPACS), and more. With more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry, Novarad delivers scalable and innovative solutions that help streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve diagnostic accuracy for healthcare providers worldwide.

