Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,445 in the last 365 days.

After 19 incredible years, Moxies Barrie will close its doors early next year

Marking the end of an era for the brand in the RioCan Georgian Mall, Moxies plans to open a new location at Park Place later in 2025.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Moxies shared that they will be closing the doors of their popular Bayfield Street location on February 22, 2025.

Since its opening in 2006, Moxies Barrie has been a big part of the community, offering a welcoming space for unforgettable meals, special moments, and great hospitality. “We are deeply thankful for the support we’ve received over the past two decades,” says Tim Collins, Franchise Owner of Moxies Barrie. “The Barrie community has been incredible, and we hope guests will join us over the coming months to celebrate the memories we’ve made together.”

Moxies Chipotle Mango Chicken dish

The decision to close this location was not made lightly. Moxies is committed to supporting team members through this transition and ensuring a seamless experience for everyone during the final months of operation. “We have always been about creating exceptional dining experiences, and we’re excited to continue that tradition in Barrie’s next chapter,” shares Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies.

Guests will still be able to experience the exceptional and enjoy Moxies’ globally inspired menu at its other locations in Ontario. For more information and updates on the upcoming Park Place opening, visit moxies.com or follow @moxies on Instagram.

Cashew Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Moxies Core Menu 2024

About Moxies
With 59 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties. It is known for progressive made-in-house culinary, an innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/611cea7e-a178-46ec-8f79-101d1e34f403

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e5299a8-9540-4447-aff6-8547a2d7828f


Media Contact
Bláithín Noone
Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties
+1 (604) 730-6610
bnoone@northland.ca

Primary Logo

Moxies Chipotle Mango Chicken

Moxies Chipotle Mango Chicken
Moxies Cashew Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Moxies Cashew Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

After 19 incredible years, Moxies Barrie will close its doors early next year

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more