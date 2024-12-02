Conexus Studio Achieves Prestigious 2nd Spot in Singapore's Best Workplaces for 2024

Singapore, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering Excellence in Workplace Design and Culture

Conexus Studio, a leading workplace design and build firm in Singapore, has secured second place on the list in the Small Category by Great Place To Work®, widely recognised as the global authority on workplace culture. The award was presented at the Best Workplaces in Singapore™ 2024 event held at the Ritz Carlton hotel on 30 October. Nearly 350 guests attended the event, which was graced by Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr Heng Swee Keat, as the guest of honour.

This achievement marks Conexus Studio's debut attempt at obtaining the Great Place To Work® Certification™, a rigorous process that evaluates an organisation's workplace culture based on employee surveys and benchmarks it against the best across the globe. In this exercise, 100% of Conexus Studio employees who participated in the survey unanimously acknowledged the company as a great place to work—far exceeding Singapore's national average of 49%.

From its inception, Conexus Studio has been committed to not just designing spaces, but crafting ecosystems where teams thrive. Brendan Khor, Founder and Managing Director of Conexus Studio, says, "This recognition reflects our core mission—not only to craft exceptional modern office environments but to build an empowered, connected team that drives that vision forward. It's a testament to our commitment to people, both in the spaces we create for our clients and the community we foster internally."

Conexus Studio's employee-first approach offers unique insights that inform their design solutions, enabling the firm to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Specific initiatives like flexible workplace policies, continuous professional development programs, and inclusive team-building workshops underpin their efforts to maintain high employee satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries and office types, the firm has earned international and regional design accolades for its ability to craft office environments that prioritise employee well-being alongside business objectives. Whether creating biophilic creative offices or supporting digital-first hybrid environments, Conexus Studio is committed to delivering spaces that empower both businesses and their teams.

For more information, visit https://www.conexus.sg/ or check out the Conexus Studio YouTube Channel.

Aviruth Trungtreechart, Co-Founder and Design Director of Conexus Studio, emphasises, "We believe that workplace design transcends the physical; it's about building an inclusive culture of mutual respect and empowerment, which in turn, fuels creativity."

Through their Great Place To Work® recognition, Conexus Studio demonstrates how fostering a thriving internal culture directly supports the creation of innovative office spaces. Their collaborative approach ensures clients receive designs based on a deep understanding of workplace dynamics, resulting in environments that boost productivity, foster collaboration, and drive success.

About Conexus Studio

Established in March 2019, Conexus Studio is a boutique design and build company specialising in workplaces that bring communities, aspirations, and capabilities together. We believe in leveraging the power of spatial design to unlock the potential of people and their work. The name Conexus (a portmanteau of "Connect" and "Nexus") outlines this commitment, and our award-winning projects have won recognition for being human-centric spaces that spark that elusive connection and spur collaboration between its users. To date, Conexus Studio has been recognized with 33 design awards, including Singapore's SG Mark, Good Design Japan, and the Asia Pacific International Property Awards for clients such as Korn Ferry, BBC Studios, Decathlon, Hegen, Sartorius, and Doctor Anywhere.

