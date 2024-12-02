With Cold Temps Settling in, IDPH Reminds Illinoisans to Get Protection from Seasonal Respiratory Bugs

ILLINOIS, December 2 - If You Haven't Gotten Your Flu and COVID-19 Shots, it's not too Late; State also Warns of Surge in Whooping Cough Cases





CHICAGO - Now that colder temperatures have arrived, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding Illinoisans to prepare for the coming respiratory virus season by getting the recommended shots for flu and COVID-19 and RSV. While the IDPH Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard shows the overall illness level in Illinois remains Low, public health officials expect viral activity to increase as the holiday season and time for indoor gatherings kicks into gear.





IDPH officials are also warning of a significant increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases this year. The largest monthly total in 20 years was recorded in October when 408 cases were reported, more than double the number in October 2023. According to preliminary data, the state has recorded more than 1,900 confirmed and probable cases of pertussis in Illinois in the year to date, the highest number since 2012. This tracks a national trend and follows a sharp drop in cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.





"I am pleased to report that the overall respiratory illness level in Illinois remains low," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "However, as the weather begins to get much colder throughout Illinois, we anticipate that these levels will increase in the weeks to come. If you haven't yet received updated vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV, if you are eligible, now is the perfect time to schedule these shots. It takes about two weeks for vaccinations to provide their full level of protection, and getting your shot this week will help protect you and your loved ones before we all gather to celebrate the holidays. Vaccines are especially important if you are over 65, immunocompromised, or have chronic medical conditions."





Of the rise in whooping cough cases, Director Vohra said: "The post-pandemic rise in pertussis cases is a cause for concern and IDPH is monitoring this increase closely throughout the State. Please speak with your healthcare provider to ensure that you and your children are up to date on your pertussis vaccinations (DTap for children under 7 or Tdap for older children and adults)."





Director Vohra added that IDPH has sent three health alerts flagging the rise in pertussis in recent months to local health departments and providers, urging them to be vigilant about identifying cases and reporting them within 24 hours of diagnosis. These alerts have also reminded schools to adhere to vaccination requirements for pertussis and report cases and outbreaks occurring within their school to their local health department.





The IDPH respiratory illness dashboard shows that hospital admissions for COVID-19 are remaining flat at 0.7% of admissions.

The Department has posted two helpful new FAQ documents on its website providing the latest guidance on vaccinations and how to get tested and treated for seasonal illnesses. In addition, the CDC has created a new Respiratory Illness Data Channel that provides nationwide county specific information that would valuable for anyone planning to travel out of state.

The FDA and CDC have approved new vaccines for COVID-19 and flu as well as updated who can receive the RSV vaccines . The new COVID-19 vaccines and the new flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months. The RSV vaccine is recommended for everyone 75 years and older. But if you got an RSV shot last winter, you do not need another at this time, according to the CDC. Those in the late stages of pregnancy are advised to get the RSV vaccine designed to protect newborns. Newborns whose mothers have not received the RSV vaccine, should receive nirsevimab between October and March.





Public health leaders stress one of the best ways to reduce transmission of viruses is to stay home when you are sick to reduce spread to others. Anyone with respiratory symptoms - such as coughing, a runny nose, or fever - should try to self-isolate from others, unless they need to seek medical care. If you cannot self-isolate, wear a well-fitted mask around others.





IDPH officials remind the public that if you do get a viral illness, there are effective anti-viral treatments available for COVID-19 and the flu, but they must be started quickly. This is why it is important to get tested if you are feeling symptoms.





For COVID-19, treatment must be prescribed by a healthcare provider and started within 5-7 days after symptoms appear. Treatment is strongly recommended for those who are over 65 or at higher risk for severe illness. Some Illinoisans should be eligible to access free oral antivirals through the Paxcess and Merck Helps programs.





Antiviral treatments for flu are most effective when given within 48 hours of starting to feel ill and are only available by prescription. Older adults, young children, and those who are pregnant or have conditions like diabetes, asthma and heart disease are at risk for complications and should contact a healthcare provider be assessed for the need for treatment as soon as possible.





You can find locations that perform COVID-19 tests in person at no cost near you by using the testing locator for the federal ICATT (Increasing Community Access to Testing) program. In addition, the federal government resumed offering free COVID-19 tests to every household through the covidtests.gov website.





The new vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and through hospitals, and community health clinics. The major pharmacy chains allow you to make an appointment to get a shot online. For help finding a provider of vaccines near you, go to www.vaccines.gov



