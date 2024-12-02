With Cold Temps Settling in, IDPH Reminds Illinoisans to Get Protection from Seasonal Respiratory Bugs
ILLINOIS, December 2 - If You Haven't Gotten Your Flu and COVID-19 Shots, it's not too Late; State also Warns of Surge in Whooping Cough Cases
IDPH officials are also warning of a significant increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases this year. The largest monthly total in 20 years was recorded in October when 408 cases were reported, more than double the number in October 2023. According to preliminary data, the state has recorded more than 1,900 confirmed and probable cases of pertussis in Illinois in the year to date, the highest number since 2012. This tracks a national trend and follows a sharp drop in cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am pleased to report that the overall respiratory illness level in Illinois remains low," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "However, as the weather begins to get much colder throughout Illinois, we anticipate that these levels will increase in the weeks to come. If you haven't yet received updated vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV, if you are eligible, now is the perfect time to schedule these shots. It takes about two weeks for vaccinations to provide their full level of protection, and getting your shot this week will help protect you and your loved ones before we all gather to celebrate the holidays. Vaccines are especially important if you are over 65, immunocompromised, or have chronic medical conditions."
Of the rise in whooping cough cases, Director Vohra said: "The post-pandemic rise in pertussis cases is a cause for concern and IDPH is monitoring this increase closely throughout the State. Please speak with your healthcare provider to ensure that you and your children are up to date on your pertussis vaccinations (DTap for children under 7 or Tdap for older children and adults)."
Director Vohra added that IDPH has sent three health alerts flagging the rise in pertussis in recent months to local health departments and providers, urging them to be vigilant about identifying cases and reporting them within 24 hours of diagnosis. These alerts have also reminded schools to adhere to vaccination requirements for pertussis and report cases and outbreaks occurring within their school to their local health department.
The IDPH respiratory illness dashboard shows that hospital admissions for COVID-19 are remaining flat at 0.7% of admissions.
The Department has posted two helpful new FAQ documents on its website providing the latest guidance on vaccinations and how to get tested and treated for seasonal illnesses. In addition, the CDC has created a new Respiratory Illness Data Channel that provides nationwide county specific information that would valuable for anyone planning to travel out of state.
Public health leaders stress one of the best ways to reduce transmission of viruses is to stay home when you are sick to reduce spread to others. Anyone with respiratory symptoms - such as coughing, a runny nose, or fever - should try to self-isolate from others, unless they need to seek medical care. If you cannot self-isolate, wear a well-fitted mask around others.
IDPH officials remind the public that if you do get a viral illness, there are effective anti-viral treatments available for COVID-19 and the flu, but they must be started quickly. This is why it is important to get tested if you are feeling symptoms.
Antiviral treatments for flu are most effective when given within 48 hours of starting to feel ill and are only available by prescription. Older adults, young children, and those who are pregnant or have conditions like diabetes, asthma and heart disease are at risk for complications and should contact a healthcare provider be assessed for the need for treatment as soon as possible.
