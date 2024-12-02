Courts Conducted Adoptions Hearings on National Adoption Day

North Dakota courts celebrated after conducting adoption hearings for 32 children in 19 families across the state on National Adoption Day, November 23, 2024. The adoptions were coordinated through the Adults Adopting Special Kids (AASK) program and Catholic Charities of North Dakota.

Presiding over the hearings at the Morton County courthouse were Judge James Hill and Judge Bobbi Weiler who granted 11 adoptions for 8 families. Judge Constance Cleveland finalized 12 adoptions for 5 families in Cass County, while Judge Donald Hager and Judge Kristi Venhuizen finalized 9 adoptions for 6 families in Grand Forks.

Following the proceedings, short programs were held by AASK.