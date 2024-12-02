Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $5.3 Million to Help Municipalities Expand Access to Affordable Housing in Eight Counties

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides assistance to municipalities to expand and maintain decent, affordable housing for low-income Pennsylvanians. Governor Josh Shapiro is focused on ensuring access to safe, affordable housing ― recently signing an Executive Order mandating PA’s first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage, homelessness, and increase affordable housing options.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth’s investment of $5.35 million through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support municipalities’ work to rehabilitate more than 100 low-income, owner-occupied homes in eight counties.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to increase and preserve the supply of affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

Governor Josh Shapiro recently signed an Executive Order mandating the first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage, homelessness, and expand affordable housing options — ensuring safe, affordable housing options and attracting more people to live in the Commonwealth and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. DCED was tasked with leading the plan’s development and working with stakeholders across Pennsylvania to identify housing needs and devise a strategic response.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have safe, well-maintained places to live – the kind of homes that strengthen our communities and our economy,” said Secretary Siger. “This HOME funding builds on Governor Shapiro’s new Housing Action Plan by supporting safe, affordable housing while also revitalizing neighborhoods across Pennsylvania.”

The full list of HOME investments is available on the DCED website and includes:

Clearfield County – $500,000 to the city of DuBois and Sandy Township to rehabilitate four existing owner-occupied homes.

– $500,000 to the city of DuBois and Sandy Township to rehabilitate four existing owner-occupied homes. Erie County – $400,000 to Erie County to rehabilitate approximately 12 existing owner-occupied homes.

– $400,000 to Erie County to rehabilitate approximately 12 existing owner-occupied homes. Lawrence County – $750,000 to the city of New Castle to rehabilitate 15 existing owner-occupied homes.

– $750,000 to the city of New Castle to rehabilitate 15 existing owner-occupied homes. Montgomery County – $250,000 to the borough of Conshohocken to rehabilitate five existing owner-occupied homes.

– $250,000 to the borough of Conshohocken to rehabilitate five existing owner-occupied homes. Northumberland County – $300,000 to the city of Shamokin to rehabilitate four to six existing owner-occupied homes.

– $300,000 to the city of Shamokin to rehabilitate four to six existing owner-occupied homes. Potter County – $400,000 to Potter County to rehabilitate eight existing owner-occupied homes.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. DCED receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process.

Expanding the availability of housing across Pennsylvania is also a key element of Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the first plan of its kind in the Commonwealth in almost 20 years. The strategy will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and will reignite our economy by focusing on the Agriculture, Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Technology sectors.

DCED also recently announced the launch of the new $10 million PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program to develop mixed-use projects with a residential housing component. DCED is accepting applications for the grant funding through December 6, 2024.

For more information about the HOME program or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #