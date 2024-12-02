RIDOH Launches PrEP Champions Network to Reduce HIV Health Disparities

RHODE ISLAND, December 2 - In a launch coinciding with World AIDS Day 2024, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is announcing a new "Rhode Island PrEP Champions" network (https://health.ri.gov/diseases/hivaids/about/prep/).

PrEP is short for pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV. Available in a daily pill or an injection every two months from a healthcare professional, PrEP significantly reduces a person's chances of getting HIV. PrEP is for adults and adolescents without HIV who may be exposed to HIV through sex or injection drug use. This new web page, which will continue to be updated as the network grows, lists available PrEP services and showcases videos of trusted healthcare professionals from sexual health clinics and community health centers in Rhode Island. These clinics are accepting new patients, provide culturally competent care in multiple languages, and are knowledgeable about PrEP and other aspects of sexual health. They can also help patients navigate ways to minimize any out-of-pocket costs associated with obtaining the medication and getting the required HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI) tests necessary to maintain their prescription.

"PrEP is a game changer in preventing HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Unfortunately, we continue to see some Rhode Islanders acquire HIV and PrEP could prevent this," said Jerry Larkin, MD, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health. "There are some significant disparities among racial and ethnic groups, as well as gay and bisexual men, when it comes to HIV transmission and the awareness and uptake of PrEP. We are proud to launch this important initiative to make it easier for Rhode Islanders who are at-risk of acquiring HIV to access PrEP and culturally competent sexual health services."

As described in RIDOH's annual HIV, STD, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis Surveillance Report, the priority groups for HIV prevention include gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM), communities of color, and people who use drugs. In 2024, in response to elevated numbers of reported HIV infections, prevention efforts have especially focused on reaching young Hispanic/Latino GBMSM.

"With affordable generic forms of the daily PrEP pill now available, enhanced insurance coverage, and now with the availability of a PrEP shot available for people who may not be able to adhere to the daily pill routine, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to know their options and obtain and stay on PrEP," said Larkin. "We hope that all Rhode Islanders at risk of HIV will make use of this new resource and that more healthcare professionals statewide who can provide these services consider joining our PrEP Champions network."

For more information on HIV PrEP and the PrEP Champions network, please visit https://health.ri.gov/prep. While PrEP is extremely effective at preventing HIV transmission, it does not prevent sexually transmitted infections. STI prevention options include condoms and "Doxy PEP", a new approach that involves taking the antibiotic doxycycline as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) 24-72 hours after sex to prevent a bacterial STI. To learn more about preventing HIV and STIs, please see RIDOH's Guide to Safer Sex at https://health.ri.gov/youroptions (https://health.ri.gov/susopciones in Spanish). RIDOH also offers free condoms by mail to any address in Rhode Island. Rhode Islanders may order free condoms at https://health.ri.gov/findcondoms.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, from 3-6 p.m. the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services will be hosting a "World AIDS Week Gathering: My Story," a community event at Rhode Island College's Alger Hall with a focus on addressing stigma facing people living with HIV. Rhode Islanders living with HIV will share their stories, inspirational messages, and thoughts on the impact that stigma continues to have on our community. For more information on this and other World AIDS Week events in Rhode Island, please see the Rhode Island HIV/STI Prevention Coalition's web page at https://worldaidsweekri.com.

"The World AIDS Week Gathering event is an opportunity for community members to come together in the spirit of support and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses," said EOHHS Secretary Richard Charest. "I applaud the individuals who will take time to share their stories of resilience, solidarity, and community at this event. Many of our dedicated partner organizations will also be on site to provide relevant resources and information."