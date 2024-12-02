Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary announces winners of the 19th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Maryland Judiciary announces winners of the 19th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

The Maryland Judiciary reviewed 3,408 bookmark entries in this year’s 19th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. Students from 36 public schools and three private schools participated, which included 12 Maryland counties, plus Baltimore City. The contest is sponsored by the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO).

The contest winners will be announced Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at a special celebration hosted by Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, who will meet with students and parents to congratulate them on their bookmark artwork and their achievement. Students created bookmarks focused on the peacemaking theme of preventing or resolving conflict. Many of this year’s participants created artwork expressing messages about positive communication, kindness, respect, inclusion, and understanding of people with varying abilities. The bookmark contest judges included Administrative Office of the Courts staff and staff from MACRO grantee organizations that provide free mediation and restorative justice services for youth and adults.

Ten first-, second-, and third-place contest winners in grades Kindergarten-2, 3-5, and 6-8 will receive cash prizes. Select student bookmarks will be printed and distributed throughout Maryland to promote conflict resolution. Sixteen students will garner honorable mentions for their artwork.

WHAT: Student bookmark artwork will be unveiled and winners will be announced at an in-person awards ceremony and reception. WHO: Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland

Students in grades Kindergarten-8, teachers, and families WHEN: Wednesday, December 4, 2023, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lobby area and rooms 131-133

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office, [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent. More contest details can be found at: https://www.mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.

