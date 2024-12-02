Quranium’s Public Node Sale Goes Live, enabling private & institutional investors to help build an Uncrackable & Decentralized Digital Future





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quranium, the Layer 1 blockchain setting an elevated standard for a quantum-uncrackable, scalable and accessible decentralized digital environment, has today launched its Public Node Sale ( node.quranium.org ). This event marks a transformative opportunity for participants to actively support and benefit from a secure, scalable, and decentralized blockchain ecosystem designed to protect data today and defend against the threats of tomorrow.

By purchasing and holding a node, participants, who are affectionately referred to as ‘Qurators’, become an integral part of Quranium, which has coined a new market sector to accurately describe and differentiate itself - Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol (DeQUIP). Qurators will earn rewards while playing a key role in the future of blockchain technology.

Qurators will gain exclusive access to:

Validator Privileges : Operate as a node validator in Quranium’s secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain, contributing to transaction validation and network security.

: Operate as a node validator in Quranium’s secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain, contributing to transaction validation and network security. Lifetime Ecosystem Rewards : Node holders receive staking incentives, airdrops, and priority access to future ecosystem benefits.

: Node holders receive staking incentives, airdrops, and priority access to future ecosystem benefits. Future-Proof Technology : Participate in the world’s first blockchain specifically designed to counter emerging quantum computing threats.

: Participate in the world’s first blockchain specifically designed to counter emerging quantum computing threats. Exclusive Ownership Opportunity: Up to 100 nodes per wallet can be purchased during the sale.

“The Public Node Sale is a defining moment in Quranium’s mission to redefine blockchain security and scalability. Early participants will have the chance to help us build the foundation of a secure digital future,” said Kapil Dhiman, CEO of Quranium.

Key Sale Details

Nodes Available : A total of 88,888 nodes will be sold as part of the network’s structure.

: A total of will be sold as part of the network’s structure. Token Allocation : 18.6% of the total token supply (315 million tokens)** will be distributed to node holders as rewards, incentivizing their contribution to the network’s success.

: 18.6% of the total token supply (315 million tokens)** will be distributed to node holders as rewards, incentivizing their contribution to the network’s success. Pricing Structure: The sale is organized into 77 tiers, with prices starting at 0.07 ETH per node and progressively increasing to ensure fairness and inclusivity.



How the Node Sale Works

The Quranium Node Sale employs a fair and scalable strategy to reward early participants while protecting the long-term value of the network. This multi-tiered structure allows contributors at every level to participate and benefit from the ecosystem. Early adopters will also gain recognition as Qurators, ensuring access to lifetime benefits within the Quranium ecosystem.

Timeline

Public Node Sale Launch : 2 December 2024, 12 noon EST.

: 2 December 2024, 12 noon EST. Limited Availability: With a finite number of nodes in this first tier, early participation is critical.

Join the Revolution

Secure your node today: node.quranium.org

More information and purchasing nodes can be made at https://node.quranium.org .

For Further Details and Partnership Inquiries, Please Contact:

Claire Cairns

Mimi Ashmead-Bartlett

Email:

claire@quranium.org

mimi@quranium.org

About Quranium:

Quranium is the quantum-uncrackable Layer 1 blockchain foundation for the future. Our decentralized ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure acts as a seamless, scalable bridge between Web2 and Web3, enabling digital adoption without compromising security. At the forefront of the groundbreaking new market sector known as DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol), Quranium is setting the benchmark for progress, redefining security in an ever-evolving digital landscape. We safeguard today’s data while fortifying against the threats of tomorrow.

Join us in the movement to build an uncrackable digital world. Visit https://quranium.org/ to learn more.

Follow Quranium on Social Media:

Together, let’s shape a future where security, resilience, and decentralization are not just promises—they’re the foundation. Join Quranium, be uncrackable.

