IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for Sustain SoCal and ROTH’s 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) as an official media sponsor for the 7 th Annual Private Capital Event . It will be held virtually on December 4-5, 2024.

As a leading information hub, advocacy and networking platform, and educational forum, Sustain SoCal is widely recognized for its dedication to advancing discourse and driving actions on economic progress and sustainable environmental development in Southern California and the surrounding regions.

ROTH is a privately owned investment banking firm renowned for its premier suite of business lines, encompassing M&A, financing, restructuring, advisory, and corporate services. The firm is well-known for hosting flagship industry events tailored to small and mid-cap sectors.

The 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event is a timely conference reflecting the surge of interest in sustainability investments. Several factors—such as rapid progress in ESG investing guidelines, shareholder pressure to address climate change, new regulations governing leading exchanges, supply chain disruptions, stringent green requirements for government contracts, and evolving customer preferences—have created exciting opportunities in the sustainability sector. Additionally, expectations of easing monetary policy have made the economics of the industry more attractive to investors.

The conference will feature companies and experts from verticals such as solar/storage, e-mobility, clean fuels, circular economy, grid/battery tech, sustainable industrial growth, and AgTech. Participating investors will include venture capitalists, private equity offices, family offices, representatives of endowments and foundations, and angel investors. Companies at various stages in their funding journeys—including seed, Series A, B, and C, as well as PE/Growth expansion—will participate. Attendees will also include companies funded through debt and grants.

The event’s unique format provides investors with opportunities to meet with senior leadership teams from approximately 60 early-stage sustainability companies to assess synergies, build relationships, and chart roadmaps for future collaboration.

As an official media sponsor, IBN is leveraging its suite of corporate communications solutions to enhance the event’s visibility. These efforts include content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, press releases, and optimized social media strategies to maximize exposure.

“IBN is pleased to continue its collaboration with both ROTH and Sustain SoCal,” said Randy Clark, Director of Global Communications for IBN. “We look forward to working with their highly professional teams to elevate the visibility of this impactful event among our investor audiences.”

For more information about the 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event, visit: https://sustainsocal.org/event/7th-annual-sustainability-private-capital-event/.

