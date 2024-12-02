Ensemble, in Partnership with Health Systems, Receives Three 2023 Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights Revenue Cycle Awards for Strong Performance

Cincinnati, OH, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, ranked consistently as the number one revenue cycle managed services company for healthcare organizations, has received three of the four 2023 Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (“HBI”) annual Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance for its clients on revenue cycle key performance indicators. Ensemble’s award-winning partners include Bon Secours Mercy Health – Physician Group, Roper St. Francis Healthcare – Hospital Group and Roper St. Francis Healthcare – Physician Group. This is the sixth time Ensemble, in partnership with its provider partners, has been recognized with this honor for implementing revenue cycle best practices and technology to improve financial performance for its clients.

Key achievements include:

Top decile performance on cash collections as a percentage of net revenue: 108.3%

Top decile performance on overall appeal success rate: 98.7%

Top decile year-over-year improvement on cash collections as a percentage of net revenue: 13.2% improvement

Top decile year-over-year improvement on net A/R days: 0.4 day improvement

In addition to financial outcomes, award winners were selected based on effective revenue cycle operations, including initial denial percentages across revenue cycle areas that reveal insights into root causes and workflow accuracy. Recipients also highlighted initiatives focused on revenue cycle data analytics, process optimization and payer management.

“From day one, our clients know we’re committed to exceeding expectations and delivering an exceptional experience by maximizing their margin, competing with scale and fueling future growth,” said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “This recognition solidifies that commitment and how we’re delivering on our promise so they can focus on delivering care, not defending it.”

Ensemble manages $35 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals and 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

The Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights Revenue Cycle Awards recognize hospitals and health systems which demonstrate strong performance on revenue cycle KPIs that indicate the fiscal health of an organization. These organizations implemented forward-thinking initiatives to address numerous challenges in the healthcare landscape and demonstrated top decile revenue cycle performance across various studied metrics.

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country. Through a combination of 12,000+ certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

