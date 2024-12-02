Gender Equality and partners embark on historic education digital content development that caters to South African sign language and Braille, 4 Dec

Commission for Gender Equality and partners embark on a historic education digital content development that caters to South African sign language and Braille.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Free State in partnership with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD), Government Communications Systems (GCIS), Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), University of the Free State (UFS), Deaf SA- Free State and Free State Deaf Association invites members of the media to a historic collaboration that has helped to develop digital content education on sexual harassment and technology facilitated gender-based violence: sexting and cyberbullying in South African Sign Language (SASL), Sesotho and English. The content will also be available in Braille.

The rationale of this development of digital awareness content is to have recorded video clips and Braille brochures on sexual harassment, sexting, and cyberbullying in SASL, Sesotho, and English. This development will capacitate people with disabilities, particularly those with deafness and blindness, on the dangers of sexual harassment. The digital content will be widely disseminated to the public and private sector through leveraging on multimedia platforms.

The media is invited to this event to be held as follows:

Date: 04 December 2024

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: Bon Hotel Bloemfontein

RSVP: Boitumelo Zwane. Boitumelo@cge.org.za / 066 165 8385 or Media@cge.org.za

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (CGE Spokesperson)/0835573306

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

