Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, December 3

December 2, 2024

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (December 2, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, December 3 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

Maryland School Report Cards / Assessment and Accountability Recommendations

MSDE will highlight preliminary Maryland School Report Card results for the 2023-2024 school year during the meeting. The presentation will include an overview of the state’s school accountability system, summaries of school star ratings and student group performance, and changes in school star ratings since the 2022-2023 school year. This is the fifth year of Maryland School Report Cards and star ratings.

The report card data, along with resources to help families and educators understand the information, will be published on the Maryland School Report Card website. The Maryland School Report Card includes disaggregated data showing the performance of each student group. A downloadable report is available for each school.

In addition, the State Board will hear recommendations from the Assessment and Accountability Task Force about enhancing Maryland’s accountability systems to better align school ratings with student achievement.

Dr. Wright and State Board President Dr. Joshua L. Michael will hold a brief media availability in the seventh-floor lobby to discuss the School Report Cards and related issues at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future

The meeting will include a presentation on the Concentration of Poverty Grant Spending, focusing on how funds support community schools with high poverty levels through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Public comment registration opens the week before the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 2. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

