The first AI Metaverse with Synthetic Derivative RWAs. Powered by AI Agents, HyperGen and Axelar Network.





GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIRAI , an innovative AI-powered metaverse platform, is revolutionizing how virtual worlds are conceptualized, built, and monetized. By leveraging advanced technologies, MIRAI aims to democratize metaverse creation and unlock untapped economic opportunities, paving the way for a new era in digital innovation.

Core Features of MIRAI

AI-Powered World-Building

MIRAI eliminates the complexity of coding, making immersive virtual world creation accessible to all. Whether you're an experienced developer or a novice enthusiast, MIRAI empowers users to design and build captivating metaverse environments with ease.

HyperGen™ Technology

At the forefront of MIRAI’s innovation lies HyperGen™, a proprietary Image and Text to 3D Model technology. By fusing cutting-edge machine learning and processing algorithms, HyperGen™ transforms user inputs into dynamic 3D models, seamlessly merging imagination with reality.

Dynamic AI Interactions

MIRAI is building the Agentic Gaming Metaverse, which features AI Agents and NPCs that deliver unprecedented interactivity. These intelligent, autonomous entities provide lifelike responses, enhancing the depth and engagement of virtual experiences.

Synthetic Derivative RWAs

MIRAI empowers users to scan and integrate real-world assets (RWAs) as synthetic derivatives within the metaverse. These digital representations can be monetized, traded, and utilized in creative ways, unlocking endless possibilities for commerce and innovation.

Shaping the Future of Virtual Worlds

MIRAI envisions a future where real-world assets and virtual environments coexist in harmony. By fostering creativity and economic potential, the platform enables users to imagine, build, and monetize in ways previously unimaginable.

Whether you are a developer, a creative visionary, or a business innovator, MIRAI opens the gateway to an expansive digital frontier.

Explore MIRAI Today

Take the first step toward building your own metaverse by visiting MIRAI’s website. Discover the transformative technologies redefining what’s possible in virtual worlds.

About MIRAI

MIRAI is a next-generation AI-driven metaverse platform designed to empower creators, developers, and businesses. With groundbreaking features like HyperGen™ Technology, AI-powered tools, and synthetic derivative capabilities, MIRAI is shaping the future of digital interaction and commerce.

Visit MIRAI to explore its transformative features and take the first step toward building your metaverse:

Website | Docs | Twitter | Public Telegram

Media Contact:

Mirai

contact@mirai.build

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MIRAI. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/307834a2-fa0c-40c3-be97-d2ad1e42ee8e

The first AI Metaverse with Synthetic Derivative RWAs. Powered by AI Agents, HyperGen and Axelar Network. The first AI Metaverse with Synthetic Derivative RWAs. Powered by AI Agents, HyperGen and Axelar Network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.