Attorney General James Warns New Yorkers Against Price Gouging Amid Snowstorm in Western New York

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert warning businesses against price gouging of essential items amid a strong lake effect snowstorm bringing heavy snow to Western New York. A state of emergency has been declared by the Governor in Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties. New York’s price gouging law prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or emergencies. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services to report the issue to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“As New Yorkers face heavy snow and dangerous conditions during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, they should be able to get the supplies they need to stay safe without businesses jacking up prices,” said Attorney General James. “I encourage everyone to look out for price gouging and report issues to my office. Charging excessive prices for essential goods and services during an emergency is illegal and puts New Yorkers at risk.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging statute covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.