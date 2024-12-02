Public comment period for proposed changes to Tropical Storm Fred recovery plan ends Dec. 8

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is accepting public comments through Dec. 8 on a proposed amendment to the action plan for administering HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds in areas of Haywood County that were impacted by Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricane Helene.

The draft action plan allows Haywood County to identify homeowners and communities impacted by Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricane Helene and provide repairs and reconstructions among other activities to those areas recovering from both storms.

The public comment period for the action plan amendment opened on Nov. 8 and will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The current action plan and draft of the proposed Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 for Tropical Storm Fred funding is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to ncorr.publiccomments@ncdps.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

A division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, mitigation, resiliency, community development, affordable housing, strategic buyout and local infrastructure. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

###