Silynxcom Enhancing Drone Sound Awareness for Armored Vehicle Crews with Upgraded New Product

Netanya, Israel, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, announced today its latest innovative product aimed at boosting situational awareness and safety for armored personnel carrier (“APC”) crews and other heavy military vehicles. This technology addresses a critical challenge on the modern battlefield: detecting the distinct and potentially life-threatening drone humming while simultaneously maintaining hearing protection in high-noise environments.

Military crews operating within armored vehicles rely on specialized headsets to communicate effectively amidst the overwhelming noise generated by vehicle engines and live weaponry. These headsets facilitate internal and external communication.

Current technology utilizes ANR (“Active Noise Reduction”). This technology employed in headsets, customarily used in civilian environments, such as commercial airliners or trains, can reduce repetitive noises, such as the APC vehicle engine.

As the battlefield evolves, this characteristic of ANR headsets may lead to the blocking of certain sounds that ought to be detected, such as the faint buzz of an approaching drone, a sound that could signal an imminent threat.

Silynxcom’s new APC headset integrates advanced auditory technology to allow for hearing protection from continuous and sudden sounds, while facilitating the selective amplification of certain environmental sounds, such as drone noise.

The new headset is compatible with the most popular APC intercom and radio systems, such as plug and play, allowing for seamless upgrade of existing systems.

The product was developed in collaboration with a leading global player in the industry and has undergone successful field tests with one of the world’s most advanced military forces.

“Silynxcom continues to innovate and adjust to modern threats to hearing protection by innovating new solutions for military and tactical applications,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “This latest advancement demonstrates our dedication to addressing evolving battlefield challenges and enhancing the capabilities of modern military forces.”

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

