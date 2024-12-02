ASP Isotopes Inc. to host Investor Access Event in South Africa from January 14-16, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that it will host an Investor Access Event in South Africa from January 14-16, 2025.

All investors are invited to request a registration to attend the Investor Access Event.

ASP Isotopes values transparency and open communication with all stakeholders and counterparties. During 2024, the Company welcomed over 60 investors and corporate clients to its facilities in South Africa.

The timing of the event for investors departing from the USA allows for the following schedule:

Sun, Jan 12 (evening)

Mon, Jan 13 (evening)

Tue, Jan 14 (all day)

Wed, Jan 15 (all day)

Thu, Jan 16

Fri, Jan 17 (morning) Depart USA

Arrive in South Africa

Scientific Sessions and Plant Tours

Scientific Sessions and Plant Tours

Depart South Africa

Arrive in USA



Stakeholders wishing to attend should email Viktor Petkov at vpetkov@aspisotopes.com as soon as possible to complete the registration process and receive confirmation of your place. Attendees will be required to submit a copy of their passport by December 31, 2024 in order to obtain the required security clearances to visit the Company’s secure facilities. For citizens of the USA, UK and Europe, security clearance is typically an expedient process. For other nationalities (including dual nationalities), a longer period of time may be required. Registrations for the event are subject to availability and to acceptance by the Company at its absolute discretion.

ASP Isotopes is in the process of commissioning three isotope enrichment facilities in South Africa. The first facility is scheduled to enrich Carbon-14 for use in healthcare and agrochemicals. The second facility is scheduled to enrich Silicon-28, which the Company believes will enable faster, more efficient semiconductors for use in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The third facility is scheduled to enrich Ytterbium-176, a critically important raw material used in the production of radio-oncology therapies.

Participants of the Investor Access Event will be able to visit all three facilities as well as PET Labs, the Company’s radioisotope production center and Pelindaba, the center for South Africa Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa).

ASP Isotopes looks forward to welcoming as many stakeholders as possible for them to see firsthand all our facilities and hear directly from the Scientific and Engineering Teams.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Contacts

Jason Assad– Investor relations

Email: Jassad@aspisotopes.com

Telephone: 561-709-3043

